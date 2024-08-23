Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: the power of choice

When you're a business owner in need of a commercial vehicle, it's important to find the model that best suits your needs.

At Mercedes-Benz Laval, the Sprinter was designed to do just that, because the primary mission of the company's van division is to offer you more choices than anywhere else, and the best possible options for your business.

That's why the Sprinter is available in a range of configurations that are sure to meet your needs, whatever they may be.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - Selection | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

Let's take a look at what the basic package looks like with this model.

First of all, let's remember that the Sprinter is mainly available in van or passenger configuration. If you have specific requirements, our specialists at Mercedes-Benz de Laval will be able to give you the best advice for your company.

In the case of the van, the choice is simply overwhelming.

We could divide them into four series. Standard roof models with a 144-inch wheelbase and high-roof models with the same wheelbase. Then there are versions with a 170-inch wheelbase; those of regular length, as well as those extended for greater loading capacity.

Within the series, the offerings are the same. The 2500 models are available with either regular or high-efficiency diesel engines. The latter is available with four-wheel drive.

Moving on to the 3500 series, we are faced with four options: the regular proposals with diesel engines (regular or high-efficiency), as well as the XD variants, with a high-efficiency diesel engine, with or without four-wheel drive.

Finally, there is a 4500 version, this time with a unique configuration, the high-efficiency diesel engine.

In all, there are 32 possibilities.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - Off-road | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

Sprinter Touring

The range of passenger versions is simpler, but still includes six variants. Three with a 144-inch wheelbase, three with a 170-inch wheelbase if you need to carry more people. In all cases the roof is raised.

For each wheelbase length, the Sprinter Touring is available in the 2500 series, with a standard or high-efficiency diesel engine and, for the latter, with all-wheel drive.

And that's not all.

The Sprinter is also available in a Combi configuration that combines the practicality of the passenger version with that of a van. The ideal vehicle for transporting people with suitcases. Think of the shuttle that connects a hotel to an airport.



Mercedes-Benz Sprinter - Passenger | Photo: Mercedes-Benz Canada

In this case, there are five versions: three in the 144-inch wheelbase 2500 Series and two in the 170-inch version. Each is available with a standard or high-efficiency diesel engine, while the shortest version can be equipped with four-wheel drive and a high-efficiency engine.

And that's not all. The Sprinter is also available in a chassis-cab configuration, which allows you to complete the body for even greater customization.

Both wheelbases are available, but only with the standard roof. With the short wheelbase there are three options: 3500XD High Efficiency Diesel, 3500XD High Efficiency Diesel and 4WD, and 4500 High Efficiency Diesel. Same thing with the long wheelbase.

And believe it or not, that's not all, because we can't forget the electric version, the e-Sprinter.

We'll be coming back to the e-Sprinter and its features, as well as all the other Sprinters, as each has its own unique characteristics.

In the meantime, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at Mercedes-Benz Laval.