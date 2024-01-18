Montreal 2024: Canadian Premieres Left and Right

Montreal, QC – This year’s Montreal auto show opens to the public tomorrow, and the 2024 edition is clearly an event in transition. Aside from the large space devoted to boats and side-by-sides, some automakers returned to the fold after being absent last year (some of them via dealerships rather than organized by the manufacturer). For the rest, the show is thin on all-new models being presented.

There will still be plenty of new attractions for visitors to the show starting tomorrow, however, namely with a number of new models making their Canadian (or Quebec) debuts. Here are the most notable ones.

VinFast Wild and VinFast VF 3

VinFast Wild concept Photo: D.Boshouwers

VinFast VF 3 concept Photo: D.Boshouwers

VinFast representatives say it took convincing but HQ finally said Go to bringing these two just-revealed new all-electric models to the Montreal Auto Show. Both have enormous appeal in their own way. The Wild is of course a very seductive alternative to the Tesla Cybertruck displayed just a few hundred feet farther along the exhibition floor at the show.

The VF Wild, which is still a prototype it must be said, is a midsize pickup fitted with such intriguing features as a fold-down wall between the cab and the bed, for a total maximal cargo space of eight feet. The model also has suicide doors, befitting its concept-stage status. We’ll see whether those survive to an eventual production version.

As for the ultra-small VF 3 utility model, typically the kind of EV you’ll see marketed in Europe and/or Asia long before it makes it to North America. But fact is, it’s here at a North American Auto Show. And that’s a testament to the weight Quebec carries as an EV market on this continent right now.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Tesla Cybertruck, rear Photo: D.Boshouwers

And yes, the Cybertruck is making a surprise appearance in a market it has not yet entered. What’s more, a Tesla representative mentioned they couldn’t even let us take a look inside, even though the model is already on the market officially in the U.S. No Canadian eyes can yet look on that interior, it seems. Still, the truck is here, in Montreal.

2025 Toyota Camry

The 2025 Toyota Camry Photo: D.Boshouwers

The next-generation Camry arrives this coming spring with a sleeker look and a hybrid powertrain, and only a hybrid powertrain across the model range. Gone from the offering are the previous 4-cylinder and V6 engines, replaced by a new 2.5L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine working with support from two electric motors and a small battery. Output from that setup is 225 hp 232 hp with the available AWD configuration).

2024 Lexus GX

The 2024 Lexus GX Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Lexus GX was officially presented last June, but here it will be on hand n Canadian soil, for visitors to the Montreal auto show to discover up close. The updated, modernized luxury SUV offers three rows of luxury and all the amenities and technological features you can imagine, in a package that Lexus promises is fully off-road-capable.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac Escalade IQ Photo: Cadillac

We first met this long-awaited electric version of Cadillac’s flagship model last August at a presentation in Detroit, but here it is in Montreal. The Cadillac Escalade IQ is built on GM’s Ultium electric architecture. The full-size electric SUV offers three rows of seats and can fit up to seven occupants. It also houses a 200-kWh battery that helps it give users a range of some 724 km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: D.Boshouwers

The performance variant of Hyundai’s popular EV debuted in Loas Angeles back in November, and actually we have had occasion to conduct a first test drive of the powerful electric crossover. But it’s on Canadian soil for the Montreal show and should be a major draw for visitors used to seeing the regular Ioniq 5 in large numbers in and around the city.

2024 Kia Sorento

The 2024 Kia Sorento Photo: D.Boshouwers

We’d seen the revised 2024 Kia Sorento up close at the Los Angeles Auto Show back in November, but this was the first Canadian appearance for the SUV.

And there’s more…

Visitors to the 2024 Montreal Auto Show will also be able to check out the new Buick Envista, Chevrolet Equinox EV, Ford’s revised Ranger and the Mustang Mach-E Rally edition, the Lamborghini and McLaren lineups, just to name those.

