Stellantis Recalls 194,000 Jeep 4xe PHEVs over Fire Risk

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe | Photo: K.Soltani
Daniel Rufiange
 The fire risk is believed to be present in 5 percent of the recalled vehicles and is significantly reduced if the vehicle's charge level is depleted.

Stellantis yesterday announced the recall of 194,000 of its plug-in hybrid Jeeps, models bearing the suffix 4xe. The reason: a fire risk. In fact, 13 fires have been reported to the company.

Consequently, the automaker has asked owners of the recalled vehicles to park outside and away from structures (and other vehicles), until a solution is found to the problem.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe | Photo: D.Heyman

The recalled models are the 2020-2024 Wrangler and 2022-2024 Grand Cherokee. The problem is attributable to a battery component, according to the manufacturer. The fires occurred while the vehicles were parked and turned off. Stellantis says it estimates that 5 percent of the models targeted by the campaign could present the defect leading to the fire risk.

The company further explained that the risk associated with the vehicle is reduced when the battery's energy level is depleted. Owners are therefore advised not to recharge their vehicles, and to park them away from structures and other vehicles, while awaiting a solution.

The recall affects 154,000 units in the United States, 14,000 in Canada, 700 in Mexico and nearly 26,000 outside North America.

