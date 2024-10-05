Volkswagen has issued a safety recall on certain 2024 models of its three-row Atlas and two-row Atlas Cross Sport. According to Volkswagen Group of America, the brake master cylinder on these vehicles may have been assembled with an incorrect secondary piston spring.

The problem is that the spring in question is shorter than it's supposed to be. This could prevent the piston from returning to its rest position, thus blocking the flow of brake fluid. As a result, vehicles could experience a reduction in braking performance, without prior warning to drivers.

Brake master cylinder: an essential component

As a reminder, the brake master cylinder is a key component in a vehicle's braking system. It transforms the force exerted on the brake pedal into hydraulic pressure to activate the brake calipers. The supplier of these parts, TRW, a Mexican division of the company acquired by Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen in 2015, has been singled out for this assembly error.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas | Photo: Volkswagen

Identification of the problem at Volkswagen

Volkswagen Group of America detected the anomaly on August 28 of this year, during the brake fluid filling process at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That facility, which previously manufactured the Passat NMS for the North American market, is now where the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport are produced, as well as the ID.4 electric vehicle.

Recall confirmed and launched

According to documents provided by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), Volkswagen received confirmation from its supplier regarding the bad springs between September 2 and 8, 2024. The problem was then reported to the brand's Product Safety Committee on September 12. The recall was made official a week later.

1,467 vehicles affected

The recall campaign, identified under codes 24V-723 or 471F in Volkswagen terminology, affects 555 Atlas Cross Sport models and 912 Atlas models. The vehicles were produced between August 15 and September 10, 2024 for the Atlas Cross Sport, and between August 8 and September 10, 2024 for the Atlas.

Faulty part and solution

The faulty master cylinder, referenced under number 5QM-614-019-H, is also compatible with other Volkswagen models such as the Jetta, Jetta GLI, Golf GTI, and Tiguan. The price of this part varies between $35 and $50, depending on online sellers.

Volkswagen's solution is to replace the defective brake master cylinder with a new part, at no cost to the customers concerned. In addition, TRW/ZF has stepped up quality controls at its production plant, while Volkswagen has set up a special scan on the Atlas production line to detect any other defective parts.