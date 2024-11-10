• Auto123 gets in a test drive of the 2024 Honda Passport Black Edition.

Various takes on a “black edition” have been popping up all over the automotive place these days. Mitsubishi has one, and Mercedes used to have one, even if they call it something like “Obsidian” (hello, Jeep Wagoneer). Whatever, the idea is pretty much the same: darkness is cool.

With the Honda Passport, however, the Black Edition is also the top trim in the model lineup, adding both styling and functional features.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, front | Photo: D.Heyman

Design of the 2024 Honda Passport Black Edition – 7.0/10

From the A-pillars forward, the sheet metal is punctuated with a subtle hood bulge, squared-off nose with more upright grille and cool foglight surrounds. End of the day, though, it’s actually the grille shape and blacked-out wheels, badges trim pieces that really catch the eye, along with the rear bumper with its big dual exhaust tips and the Sonic Grey Pearl colour. It looks similar to the shade of grey we’ve been seeing from many OEMs lately, and it does work here rather well.

There’s also some “Black Edition” badging on the grille and rear deck.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, interior | Photo: D.Heyman

Interior

Inside, we find red contrast-colour stitching on the door panels, seats and steering wheel. After that, it’s all Passport in here, which means a digital gauge cluster with big, clear graphics, button-press transmission, which is for my money a lesser choice than a traditional lever, and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display. In addition to the special colours, the Black Edition adds vented front seats, 10-speaker premium audio and heated leather-wrapped steering wheel among a few other bits and bobs.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, second-row seating | Photo: D.Heyman

Space-wise, there’s essentially as much room in here as there is in the first two rows of the Pilot, which makes for a very roomy environment. The front seats are well-padded and offer just enough support without squeezing the life out of your ribs and hips.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, cargo area | Photo: D.Heyman

Rear cargo space is also good, augmented by a full-width underfloor bin perfect for wet, dirty items.

Moving to the top-spec Black Edition also adds a handsfree tailgate.

The interior is a well-fastened and quality affair. The materials are top-notch – in some cases seeming more fit for an Acura – and the driver’s seating position is a comfortable one with the legroom and headroom required even for taller drivers. The chunky steering wheel seems like something from a luxury sports sedan.

As far as the second row goes, there’s actually more passenger space than in the Pilot because that model has to squeeze in a third row, and it shows.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, multimedia screen | Photo: D.Heyman

Technology in the 2024 Honda Passport Black Edition – 7.5/10

As far as current infotainment systems go, Honda’s sits about mid-pack when it comes to usability. The graphics and buttons are clear enough and big enough, but there are some strange features that take getting used to.

One example: at the top of the display, there’s a string of what looks like buttons – except they aren’t all buttons. Some serve as “hot keys” linked to other menus, but others are just there to tell you what your current audio source is, etc. The trip computer is also a little tough to navigate – most of it is accessed via the infotainment display, as opposed to the in-gauge trip computer – and even much driving of Hondas and Acuras, it still annoys, and it’s one reason why we stuck with Apple CarPlay for pretty much the duration.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, badging | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition powertrain – 8.0/10

Power for the Passport Black Edition remains unchanged from other Passports (or Pilots, for that matter): 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque from a 3.5L VTEC V6, sent to the wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter accompaniment.

It’s a peppy powertrain that goes about its business in short order – such is the beauty of a naturally aspirated engine attached to a short-ratio gearbox. You’re on your way in a jiffy with some surprisingly robust aural accompaniment. Seems those big tailpipes aren’t just for show.

So brisk was the powertrain that we found ourselves using the paddle shifters quite a bit for anon-performance crossovers. But that’s the Honda way: deliver some power department, obviously helped along by the VTEC technology.

That strong powertrain works in concert with a fantastic ride and handling package.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Heyman

Driving the 2024 Honda Passport Black Edition – 8.0/10

Hondas generally also come with good steering, and so it is that the Passport’s rack is solid, direct and responsive. It is so lively that the chunky wheel makes sense and fits with the Passport’s motus operandi, which really is a more athletic take on the Pilot blueprint.

Left-to-right transitions are performed with little body roll, and the ride absorbs the worst bumps while making sure there’s a little feel through the seat of your pants so you can get an idea as to what’s going on beneath the contact patches. Torque vectoring on the rear wheels helps swing the SUV confidently through corners.

As for the AWD system, it’s a full-time system meaning there’s always power being sent to both axles. And that can be done with up to 70 percent sent to the rear axle and distributed according to where it’s needed.

The Passport contends with the likes of the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano, and it takes both of those to the cleaners in the handling department, and is only barely eclipsed by the Edge in terms of ride because the Ford really is quite soft.

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Heyman

2024 Honda Passport pricing in Canada (MSRP)

- 2024 Passport Sport: $48,480

- 2024 Passport Trailsport: $52,480

- 2024 Passport Black Edition: $56,940

Some of your questions about the 2024 Honda Passport

Is there an FWD version of the 2024 Passport?

AWD is standard on all Passports, as is the V6 engine and 9-speed transmission.

Can I tow with my 2024 Honda Passport?

A tow package is available, and it provides a hitch, harness, ball mount and locking pin for a towing capacity of 2,267 kg (5,000 lb).

2024 Honda Passport Black Edition, rear | Photo: D.Heyman

The final word

For the most part, the 2024 Passport makes good on its mission statement. Its smaller size makes it feel nimbler than the Pilot, that second row is a gem and makes this the perfect choice for three- or four-person families with a slightly more adventurous bent. It’s a fun drive with good interior accoutrements.

And who doesn’t like a Black Edition?

Competitors of the 2024 Honda Passport

– Chevrolet Blazer

– Ford Edge

– Mazda CX-50

– Nissan Murano

– Toyota Highlander

– Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport