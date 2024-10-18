Porsche is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 911 GT3 with a new generation of even more refined performance. Today the automaker unveiled the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3, based on the current 992 version of the model. It comes in two distinct variants, set to meet the needs and wants of both track purists and those who prefer road use.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 - What's new?

The 911 GT3 2025 benefits from improved aerodynamics, sharper steering and an optimized chassis. New aluminum wheels help reduce unsprung weight, while the 40 Ah lithium-ion battery improves weight distribution.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, in profile | Photo: Porsche

A choice between pure performance and touring

The first version is resolutely performance-oriented, with an imposing rear spoiler optimizing aerodynamic downforce. The second, called Touring, has a more discreet look, emphasizing elegance and comfort for everyday use.

The Weissach package, designed for intensive use on the racetrack, incorporates carbon fiber components to reduce weight and improve aerodynamics. The lightweight package, offered on the Touring version, includes forged magnesium wheels and lightened door panels.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, front | Photo: Porsche

Powertrain of the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Under the hood sits a 4.0L naturally aspirated flat-6 engine producing 502 hp and 347 lb-ft of torque. Both versions offer a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed PDK automatic transmissions.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, interior | Photo: Porsche

A sporty, functional interior

The interior of the 2025 911 GT3 combines sportiness and refinement, with carbon-fibre bucket seats and a sport steering wheel. The Touring version features leather upholstery and a more classic ambience.

Canadian prices for the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3

Orders for the 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 and Porsche 911 GT3 Touring will be possible late this year. First deliveries are expected in summer 2025. The starting price is set at $245,300 CAD.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, rear | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, hood | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, wheel | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, spoiler | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, gear shifter | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, digital dials | Photo: Porsche

2025 Porsche 911 GT3, three-quarters front | Photo: Porsche