At the age of 60, Keanu Reeves has just added another string to his bow in what has been a varied career. This past weekend, the actor-musician became a professional racing driver when he took part in the 13th and 14th rounds of the Toyota GR Cup at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Never one to sit still very long, Reeves had performed with his band Dogstar at the Ohana Music Festival in Dana Point, California, only a week before.

“The last ride was incredible.”

Keanu Reeves was driving car number 92 BRZRKR, specially decorated to promote his novel “The Book of Elsewhere”. The Toyota GR86 he drove was prepared for the race by Eagles Canyon Racing via Fast Track. After qualifying in 31st place, Keanu Reeves finished 25th in the race on Saturday, technically the last of the drivers still in contention.

The Toyota 86 driven by Keanu Reeves, on the track at Indianapolis | Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

A spin, but no need to panic

During the first race of the weekend, the actor spun slightly as he approached a tight bend. No need to panic. With his typical calm, Reeves got his car back on track and resumed the race without difficulty.

Because it’s fun

After the event, in a brief interview broadcast on social networks, Reeves kept his answers simple but enthusiastic. To the question “Why racing?” he replied with a shrug: “I don't know... it's fun.”

A better second day

Sunday saw Reeves take part in the second race of the weekend. Race in which he finally managed to overtake his “Dude Perfect” teammate Cody Jones, who had spun out.

The car driven by Keanu Reeves | Photo: Indianapolis Motor Speedway