• Here are our Auto123 Top Picks for 2024, in the (non-luxury) Electric Vehicle categories.

Each year, Auto123 selects its favourite vehicles in a host of distinct categories. As the categories evolve, so does the way we honour the industry's best models.

This year, we're adopting a new and improved formula. Rather than picking just one winner, we’re presenting you with what the auto journalists making up our jury have identified as the top three vehicles in each segment.

We hit the home stretch of our run of Top Picks selections for 2024, with the focus turning to electric vehicles, in this case those belonging to the so-called mass-market brands. In theory, those that are more affordable.

The steady influx of new electric models coming on to the market means that pretty soon we’ll be looking at as many categories of electric vehicles as of gasoline-powered models. We’re not quite there, though, so for now, when it comes to cars, SUVs and trucks bereft of an internal combustion engine, we need to do some grouping.

And so we find here three categories: electric cars, electric SUVs and electric pickup trucks.

And since there are models of various sizes and price ranges, our choices didn't focus on luxury alone, or driving dynamics, or anything too specific. Rather, it's the whole package that's recognized here.

The best electric cars

In the ICE world, cars have been losing ground to SUVs across the industry for the past 20 years. Some would call it a rout, actually. But hope springs eternal, and we choose to hold on to the possibility that electrification will bring with it a resurgence of the car format. Designed differently, it may once again attract more and new buyers.

In any case, there are choices in the electric car market, and three of them made the cut with us, for different reasons.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a looker of a mid-size sedan blessed with spectacular lines to go with very solid, reassuring road handling. What's more, this car can offer up to 581 km of range, which is attractive in its own right, especially for those who spend more time on the road.

The 2023-24 Nissan LEAF | Photo: Nissan

For those who make shorter daily trips, and where range is less of an issue, the Nissan LEAF remains a very interesting option. It can offer 240 km in base configuration, at a more affordable price than many other EVs. Alternatively, the slightly fuller versions offer more than 340 km. The LEAF is spacious and offers an excellent level of comfort. Those shopping for an electric car would be remiss in dismissing the wily veteran of the segment too quickly.

The 2025 Mini Cooper SE | Photo: Mini

The charms of the Mini Cooper SE are hard to resist. Mini has succeeded in preserving the DNA of its gasoline-powered model with the electric version, which means the SE offers a high level of driving pleasure. Where you lose is in terms of range, which only goes to around 180 km. But we're talking about a city car, which is normally called upon to cover short distances. Range shouldn't be an issue for most Mini buyers.

The best electric SUVs

There are far more electric SUVs on the market currently than cars, and with the quantity there’s a lot of quality as well. There are plenty of interesting proposals to choose from.

It wasn’t hard to find Top Picks; the challenge was to whittle them down to three, and in fact it could have gone any which way, and from a wide range of models.

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

All that to say, the three models we settled on are all excellent choices, in their own way. The unique and striking Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been racking up the honours since its arrival on the market. It offers space to spare, a practical compact format and a smooth ride.

The 2024 Kia EV9 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The 2024 Honda Prologue | Photo: D.Heyman

The same can be said of the two other models on our podium – though unlike the 5, the Kia EV9 and Honda Prologue are both new to the market this year. The EV9 will appeal to those who’ve been waiting for a three-row electric SUV, while the Prologue will finally meet the expectations of Honda enthusiasts in this Japanese manufacturer's first foray into the electric world in North America.

There are quality models that did not make the cut. We knew there was coming a time when electric SUVs would storm the market, and that time is now. Buyers are faced with an embarrassment of riches, really.

The best electric pickups

In contrast, the electric pickup category is still in its infancy, but it’s getting there and it’s now worth appraising the models that are inching onto the market. Need we point out how crucial to automakers this category is?

With few models already out there, our choices for Top Picks were easier to make. Important criteria here include towing capacity, but also range of course.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST | Photo: D.Rufiange

The Chevrolet Silverado EV, which we just reviewed, is about to launch on the market here and it will be available from the outset in a luxurious RST configuration, and in a more stripped-down work suit (WT). It found a place in our top three thanks to its range, announced at over 700 km, and its towing and load capacities. To that end, it features with well-conceived features such as a folding wall between the cab and the bed.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash | Photo: Ford

The Ford F-150 Lightning was the winner in the race to be the first all-electric pickup on the market. Power, smoothness of ride and capability are guaranteed with this model, but Ford will have to work on the accuracy of the advertised range, which melts away fast when faced with adversity (weather, towing loads, etc.)

The 2023-24 Rivian R1T | Photo: Rivian

For something completely (well a little) different, there’s the Rivian R1T. This if the one for you if you like to stand out with a distinct vehicle on the road. Its slightly smaller format also makes it more user-friendly on a daily basis, notably in the city. And let's face it, we're talking about a beautiful vehicle.